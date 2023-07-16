Belfast director Sir Kenneth Branagh to bring Gargoyles revamp to big screen

The animated series ran throughout the 1990s.

Northern Ireland director Sir Kenneth Branagh is to direct a new feature-length film based on the animated 1990s favourite Gargoyles.

The Oscar-winning director will steer the feature, which has been widely anticipated since the original series concluded.

The concept was scrapped after the series concluded, and in 2011 the writing team of David Elliot and Paul Lovett (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) was tapped to write a new script.

Gargoyles premiered in 1994 and ran for three seasons, a total of 78 episodes, and was renamed Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles in its third and final season.

It featured a clan of gargoyles as heroes transplanted from the 10th century to the modern day.

Back in the middle ages, most of the clan is killed while Goliath and a small group of other gargoyles are cursed to be frozen in stone until their castle somehow reaches above the clouds.

Goliath and his comrades awaken in the twentieth century, after the wealthy David Xanatos buys the castle and has it transported to, and reconstructed atop, his New York City skyscraper.

The gargoyles protect the city and its people, often dealing with various supernatural challenges as well as clashing with Xanatos.

The voice cast included Keith David (They Live) as the lead Goliath, the late Ed Asner (Up) as Hudson, and Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation) as the billionaire David Xanatos.

Branagh is one of a growing list of renowned directors taking on Disney’s ive-action adaptations.

Sir Kenneth Branagh. Pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) helmed last year’s Pinocchio while Guy Ritchie directed 2019’s Aladdin, and is already set to direct Aladdin 2 and the live-action Hercules.

Belfast director Branagh this week also joined writers on the picket line in a strike that is set to spark an industry-wide shut-down.

It comes after the union which represents around 160,000 members of the industry and Hollywood studios failed to reach an agreement on a fairer split of profits and increased safeguarding around AI rights.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) – previously voted overwhelmingly to authorise a strike if a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies could not be reached.

Nearly 98% (97.91%) of the 65,000 members who cast votes were in favour, Sag-Aftra said.

It comes amid the ongoing strike by more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who began industrial action on May 2.

It is the first time in more than 60 years that both unions have been on strike simultaneously.

Upcoming award shows, premieres, events and film festivals around the world, including the Toronto and Venice film festivals, and the 75th Emmys are likely to go ahead without participation from major talent, if at all.

Among the productions in the UK that could be affected by the strike action is Deadpool 3, starring Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who were both recently pictured suited up for filming.

Speaking from the red carpet at the Oppenheimer premiere, Mr Branagh told PA: “If it happens I stand in solidarity with our Sag members.”